Erwin G. Gerding, 87, died suddenly Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at River Ridge Nursing Home in Amsterdam. Mr. Gerding was born in Scotia and graduated from Scotia-Glenville High School. He was a Health Technician for the NYS Air National Guard stationed at the Stratton Air National Guard Base. He retired in 1988 as a Chief Master Sgt after 39 years of service. A very outgoing and especially social man, Erwin made friends easily and never met a person he didn't like. You were never a stranger for long in his eyes. He enjoyed the outdoors especially boating, fishing and camping; and was a gun enthusiast. Erwin married the former Grace Simmons in 1958 they embraced 29 years together until her death in 1987; he was also predeceased by a sister, June Zatt. He is survived by his children, Robert E. (Barbara) Gerding, Dawn E. Johnston and Donna L. Cooke; brother-in-law, Larry & Dolores Simmons; nine grandchildren; twenty six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Due to the current COVID health crisis, and keeping with state and federal regulations, private funeral services will be held at the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, Scotia. Interment will be held in Park Cemetery, Scotia. A celebration of Erwin's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020
