Estelle Sommers Dwore, a longtime resident of Niskayuna, NY, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, April 7th, 2020, two months before her 103rd birthday. She was born on June 5th, 1917 in Saratoga Springs, NY, the daughter of Charles and Freda Novick Sommers. She was a graduate of Albany High School and the New York State College for Teachers at Albany. Estelle lived an exemplary life filled with love and kindness. By far her greatest joy was her family: her devoted husband of 70 years, Dr. Marvin Dwore, and her sons Rick and Bob, whom she adored. Since 1948 Estelle and her husband were members of Shaker Ridge Country Club, where she was chairwoman of the Ladies 9 Hole League in the 1960's. She continued to golf into her 90's, making her the oldest and one of the longest tenured members in the club's history. She and her husband also enjoyed many winters in Florida as members of the Palm Aire Country Club in Sarasota. A highlight of her life was riding the Carousel in Saratoga's Congress Park on her 100th birthday - just as she had done as a child - while celebrating with family. Estelle loved the pristine beauty of Lake George and the Adirondacks, visiting frequently. She also enjoyed many good times in Saratoga Springs. She was a member of Congregation Gates of Heaven, its Sisterhood and Hadassah, as well as the Schenectady County Dental Society's Ladies Auxiliary. Estelle is survived by her loving son, Bob, of Saratoga Springs, grandchildren, Samuel Palmer Dwore of Denver Colorado and Hannah Palmer Dwore of Boulder, Colorado, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins she adored. She was predeceased by her parents, her beloved husband, Dr. Marvin Dwore, her cherished son, Dr. Richard Dwore, and her brother, Donald Sommers of Albany with whom she shared an amazing lifelong bond. The family acknowledges Pam Rodick, who lovingly assisted Estelle for the last several years, and Donna Jackson and Lynne Motel. Estelle was a wonderful wife, devoted mother, loving grandmother and aunt. She was an inspiration to all and her independent spirit and love of life were remarkable. She will be dearly missed. Due to the coronavirus interment was private. A memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Gates of Heaven.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020