Esther J. Bartlett, 87, passed away peacefully on Oct. 10, 2019 at Schenectady Center for Rehab & Nursing. Born in the town of New Scotland, she was the daughter of Raphael and Hazel Moak Merchant. Esther was a life long area resident and a graduate of Duanesburg High School. She worked at Ellis Hopsital as a Nurse's Aide, then as a clerk for GE Aeronautics until taking time to raise her family. She later returned to work in the Duanesburg Central School System Esther is survived by her son, David R. J. Bartlett of Schenectady and daughter, Deborah M. (Carl) Boerner of Spring, Texas. Also by her grandchildren, Nicole Bartlett, Nathan Bartlett, Theresa Bartlett, Christopher J. (Jennifer) Hornauer and Nina (Kenneth) Kennedy; her step-grandchildren, Jennifer (Adam) Evans and Carl (Faith Hannit) Boerner, Jr.; her great-grandchildren, Kendra Hornauer, Kaelan and Anthea Bartlett, Kadence, Kirsten, Kristina and Kenneth Kennedy Jr., Hayden Hornauer and Jodi Bartlett; and her step-great-grandchildren, Mia and Kyle Boerner, Tristan Harrell and Robbie and Breanna Evans. She is predeceased by her parents as well as her son, Daniel P. Bartlett in 2009 and her grandson, Jody Hornauer in 2002. A visitation will be held on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m., all at The White Funeral Home, 264 N. Ballston Ave. (Rte 50), Scotia. Burial will take place at Ames Cemetery, Canajoharie, NY. To express condolences, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019