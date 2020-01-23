The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
4:00 PM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
Esther Jasniewski


1923 - 2020
Esther Jasniewski Obituary
Esther Lafforthun Jasniewski, 96, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital. Born in Buffalo, NY on February 26, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Harriet (Beecroft) Blume. Esther worked as a secretary at G.E. Co in Schenectady. She was of the Lutheran faith and was an accomplished seamstress. Esther was predeceased by her husbands, Louis Lafforthun and Joseph M. Jasniewski, her son, Richard Lafforthun and her favorite granddaughter, Melissa Tata (surviving Melanie Tata). She also was predeceased by her sister, Eunice, brothers, Ed, Fred, Frank, Don and Ken and special friend Ruth Vahle. Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Lafforthun Tata and her husband, Stephen of Jonesville, NY, and her favorite grandson, Nick Tata. Esther is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends who all enjoyed her loyalty, honesty, love of life and her priceless sense of humor. The family would like to thank Dr. Jacqueline Smith and everyone at Saratoga Hospital who took care of Esther as if she was one of their own. Calling hours will be held on Saturday January 25, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville. A celebration of life will follow at 4 p.m. Cremation interment will be at Sweetman Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Esther's name may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (https://www.cff.org/) Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
