1/1
Esther Marie Pastore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esther Marie Pastore, 99, died on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born in Ballston Spa, NY. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Angeline Pastore. Esther worked for 40 years at General Electric as an engineer's assistant. She was a trailblazer, often being the only woman in department meetings. Esther was a volunteer for Saratoga Performing Arts Center and American Red Cross. She was a member of the Ballston Area Seniors. Esther was a communicant of St. Mary's Church, Ballston Spa. Esther was adored by her family. Esther was happiest when she was surrounded by all her family at the kitchen table enjoying all her delicious home cooked meals and desserts. She was predeceased by her sisters, Gloria Caputo, Flora Pastore and her brother, Ralph Pastore. Esther is survived by her niece Nancy (John) Pizzonia, great niece Alyssa, great nephews Ian and Lucian Pizzonia, niece Clare (Tom) Ciccarelli, great nephew Luke, great nieces Marie, Angie and Christa, three great great nieces and her brother in law Lucian Caputo. Private family services were held for Esther. Her burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery. To light a candle visit us at www.mevecfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mevec Funeral Home
224 Milton Avenue
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mevec Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 10, 2020
Rest In Peace my friend.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved