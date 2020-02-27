|
Esther Wilson Miller, 96, the beloved mother of Donna & David Miller, passed away at the age of 96, on Sunday February 23, 2020 in Rhode Island. Formerly of Alplaus, NY, Esther was the daughter of the late Samuel J. and Betsy R. Briggs Wilson, and for 63 years loving wife of the, late, Earl Miller. Esther graduated from the Wilbur H. Lynch High School (Amsterdam, NY) in 1941. Following graduation she went on to work for the historic Fownes Mills (Amsterdam, NY) and later General Electric. In the 1960s Esther returned to school to pursue a certification at the Spencer Business institute which led to the opportunity to work at Union College as a Data Recorder for over 15 years. Esther was known for her delicious chocolate chip cookies, impeccable gardens and striking quilt work. She was an active member of the Alplaus United Methodist Church and the Alplaus knitting group where she knit countless hats and other knit goods for local charities and her family. Esther is survived by her daughter Donna Miller, her son David Miller and his wife Leslie, her two grandchildren, Anna Miller and partner, Zack Bolles, Sara Cary and great-grandchild, Emma Cary. In addition, she is survived by the families of her beloved, late Brothers, John "Jack" Wilson of Ballston Spa, NY and Samuel Wilson of Clifton Park, NY; Kathleen Cleary, Diane Streit, Patricia Green, Janice Alvord, Linda Gawrys, Peter Wilson, Sara Hayes and Neil Wilson. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Ave, Amsterdam on Saturday February 29, 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m. funeral services will follow. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ft. Johnson, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alplaus United Methodist Church Sunday School, 3 Brookside Place, Alplaus, NY 12008. Please leave condolences online at www.brbsfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020