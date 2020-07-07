Esther R. Ratynski, of Schenectady, passed away Saturday evening, July 4 at her home surrounded by her family. Born in Rotterdam, NY, Esther was the daughter of the late Harold and Chloe (Pillig) Force and a graduate of Schenectady Schools. An employee of New York Telephone and later AT&T for over 35 years, Esther was working for operator services as a Supervisor at the time of her retirement. A member of the former Immaculate Conception Church in Schenectady, Esther was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and churches choir. She was also a member of the 3rd Order of St Francis (Secular Franciscan Order), a life member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and the Schenectady Senior Citizens. Devoted to her family, Esther was the beloved wife of over 39 years of John S. Ratynski, mother of the late Susan Ratynski and sister of the late Harold Raymond Force Jr. and his wife the late Kathleen Force and her special sister-in-law the late Jane Furman. Esther was also predeceased by several half brothers and half sisters and nieces and nephews. Esther was the beloved and devoted mother of Nancy Payack (Robert) of Schenectady, Diane McCall (David) of Loudonville, Judith Charles (Gerald) of Queensbury, Mary Feldblum (Nathan) of Loudonville and John M. Ratynski of Schenectady, the cherished grandmother of Joseph Horton 3rd, Judith Payack, Jennifer Austen, step-grandmother of Christopher McCall (Sadie) and Megan Costello (Sean), great grandmother of, Cedric, Holly and Elizabeth Austen and step-grandmother of, Kaleigh and Harper McCall, Finn, Rose and Henry Costello. Esther was also survived by many dear and special friends. Funeral services for Esther will be held private at the convenience for her family. Interment will be in Most Holy redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Esther's memory to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, Ny 12205. To leave a message or a condolence for Esther's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com
.