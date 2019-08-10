Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
(518) 346-3562
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
8:15 AM
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Pleasant Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Comanzo -Struffolino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel C. Comanzo -Struffolino


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel C. Comanzo -Struffolino Obituary
Ethel C. Comanzo -Struffolino, 83, of Rotterdam passed away peacefully on August 4, 2019, after a long illness. Ethel was born in Schenectady, on September 24, 1935 to Louis and Nastasia Sue (Romano) Comanzo. She was a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy, St Catherine's Infant Home and Spencer Business School. Ethel was married to Vincent R. Struffolino, together, they raised 3 children, until his passing in October of 1980. Ethel worked for General Electric's Corporate Tax Service, as an Administrative Assistance before retiring in 1996. She was an active member and volunteer to many organizations in Schenectady, St Clare's Auxillary, Ladies of Charity, GE Quarter Century Club and Women's Club. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Mt Carmel and St Helen's Church. Ethel is survived by her loving and devoted children, Vincent Jr. Struffolino (Tanya), Joseph Struffolino (Lisa) and Susan LaPlant (Dan); grandchildren, Joe, Dan, Melissa, Kara, Sarah, Christopher, Kayla, Dylan and Vinny; and seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Jackson and Joan Rossi and several nieces and nephews. Ethel was predeceased by her parents, Louis and Sue and sister Margaret Kozlowski. The family would like to thank the staff at Baptist Retirement Center for their compassion and care provided during her stay. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 8:15 a.m. from the DeLegge Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Pleasant Street. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at DeLegge Funeral Home. Contributions can be made to . For flowers or condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now