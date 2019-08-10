|
|
Ethel C. Comanzo -Struffolino, 83, of Rotterdam passed away peacefully on August 4, 2019, after a long illness. Ethel was born in Schenectady, on September 24, 1935 to Louis and Nastasia Sue (Romano) Comanzo. She was a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy, St Catherine's Infant Home and Spencer Business School. Ethel was married to Vincent R. Struffolino, together, they raised 3 children, until his passing in October of 1980. Ethel worked for General Electric's Corporate Tax Service, as an Administrative Assistance before retiring in 1996. She was an active member and volunteer to many organizations in Schenectady, St Clare's Auxillary, Ladies of Charity, GE Quarter Century Club and Women's Club. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Mt Carmel and St Helen's Church. Ethel is survived by her loving and devoted children, Vincent Jr. Struffolino (Tanya), Joseph Struffolino (Lisa) and Susan LaPlant (Dan); grandchildren, Joe, Dan, Melissa, Kara, Sarah, Christopher, Kayla, Dylan and Vinny; and seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Jackson and Joan Rossi and several nieces and nephews. Ethel was predeceased by her parents, Louis and Sue and sister Margaret Kozlowski. The family would like to thank the staff at Baptist Retirement Center for their compassion and care provided during her stay. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 8:15 a.m. from the DeLegge Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Pleasant Street. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at DeLegge Funeral Home. Contributions can be made to . For flowers or condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019