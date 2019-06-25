Ethel E. Ahl, 91, of Pattersonville, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, June 21, 2019. Born in East Berne, she was the daughter of the late George and Mildred (Curtis) Salisbury. She was employed in maintenance for the Schenectady County Main Library. Ethel was a member of the Cobblestone Reformed Church in Rotterdam. Ethel was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was strong willed and worked very hard all her life. She was predeceased by her husband, Ellery M. Ahl Sr.; one son, John David Ahl and several brothers and sisters. Ethel is survived by six loving children, Francis L. Ahl of Niskayuna, Ellery (Spike) M. Ahl Jr. (Carol) of Scotia, Doris (Dodi) Winterstein (Thomas) of Scotia, Lewis A. Ahl of Pattersonville, Alvin W. Ahl of Pattersonville and Jacqueline A. Ahl (Andrew Ruth). She is also survived by one loving sister, Shirley Quinney (Robert) of Scotia. Ethel also leaves behind six loving grandchildren John Ahl, Cynthia Orsino, Brian J. Ahl, Mario Farina Jr., Aiden Ahl and Christopher Farina as well as five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services for Ethel will be Thursday June 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Viewland Cemetery in Rotterdam. Contributions can be made in Ethel's memory to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary