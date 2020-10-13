1/1
Ethel Mae (Maynard) Flouton
1937 - 2020
Ethel Mae Maynard, wife of Edward Anthony Flouton Sr. peacefully ascended to her Heavenly home Wednesday October 7, 2020 at her daughter's home in Maryland. She was born in Little Falls, New York August 19, 1937. She was raised in Dunellen, NJ and Schoharie, NY. She was a 1955 graduate of Schoharie Central School. Immediately after graduation she began working at General Electric in Schenectady as a secretary. She lived in many places across the beautiful state of NY. Notably living in Liverpool, NY where she worked for Gaylord Brothers Inc. as an Executive Secretary. She is survived by her children: Edward Flouton JR. and wife Terri of Liverpool, NY; Susan Evangelista and her husband Michael of Summerfield, NC; and Wendy Labrie and husband Peter of Monrovia, MD; grandchildren: Sara, Anne, Edward, Christine, Simon and Andre. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ethel Mae Maynard, Frederick Cornell Maynard, her twin brother, Frederick (Buddy) and her younger brother, Paul. In her youth Ethel loved to ride horses, work on the farm and dance! In recent years she loved to play games, read, and crochet. Her children and grandchildren were her world. She was a warm, generous and faithful friend and she will be missed terribly by all who knew her. Ethel's funeral service will be held Wednesday 11 a.m. at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. A calling hour will precede the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Guilderland.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 13, 2020.
