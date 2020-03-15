|
Ethyle J. Thiel, 95, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020 in Galway at the home of her daughter, surrounded by her loving family. Ethyle was predeceased by her husband, Eric A. Thiel, her sister, Muriel DeSorbo and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Thuener. Survivors include her daughters, Kristen Brooks, Lindsay (Robert) Stockwell, Marsha (Clark) Briggs and Karen (Albert) Luther. Ethyle is also survived by her grandchildren, Jennifer (Victor) Laux, Robert (Ashley) Stockwell, Katherine (Richard) Keller, Jessica Brooks, Peej (Mike) Rice, Heather Brooks, Jeremy (Heather) Brooks, Amanda (Phillip Dennis Jr.) Luther and Megan Luther, 15 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law, Ruth Graham and several nieces and nephews also survive. In keeping with Ethyle's wishes funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Full obituary and online condolences at www.glenvillefuneral home.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020