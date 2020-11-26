Our Angel Etta Noreen Kinney-Kowalski has left us to go home to be with the Lord, her husband Matthew Kowalski and son, Tommy Kowalski this morning, November 23, 2020 in South Carolina. She is survived by her son Michael Kowalski, her granddaughter Alyssa Kowalski, grandson Michael Kowalski II and her great grandson Elijah Michael Kowalski. She is also survived by several relatives in Gouvenor, NY, and Vermont. In lieu of flowers or cards, donations may be made to Roman Catholic Dioceses, 40 N. Main Ave., Albany, NY 12203. Etta was a secretary at Saint Mary's Church in Schenectady, NY, for over 40 years and published the daily bulletin, bookkeeper, etc… working with Father Michael Zakens who has predeceased her. She was everybody's "mom" and could always be depended on. We would also like to acknowledge Tim and Dawn MacFarlane, David and Donna Lasher and William and Sara Moore. Inquiries may be made to Zara at 518-280-9341 9am-6pm or Alyssa at 864-360-7738, leave message or text. Although she is home, she will be greatly missed by her surviving family and friends. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and mom-in-law.



