Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gleason Funeral Home
730 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
(518) 374-1134
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gleason Funeral Home
730 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:15 AM
Gleason Funeral Home
730 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Adalbert
Resources
More Obituaries for Eudoxia Aniolek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eudoxia "Dixie" Aniolek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eudoxia "Dixie" Aniolek Obituary
Eudoxia "Dixie" Aniolek, 83, died Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Dixie was born in Amsterdam to the late Ludwig and Viola Konopka Palczak and had lived in the Schenectady area most of her life. She was an office manager at Union College for 20 years, retiring in 1995. Dixie was a communicant of the Church of St. Adalbert in Schenectady. She was an active member of the Schenectady Kiwanis, serving as the Sunshine Lady and she was a former president of the Schenectady BPW. Dixie was extremely proud of her Polish heritage. She enjoyed polka dancing with her husband and attending Polish festivals. She is survived by her husband, Theodore "Teddy" Aniolek, two children, Daniel J. (Roxanne) Aniolek of Rotterdam and Doreen (Rocco) Shiarappa of Yardville, NJ, one brother, Claude (Donna) Palczak of Amsterdam, three grandchildren, Michael Aniolek, Brian and Marissa Shiarappa, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral which will begin Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 10:15 at the Gleason Funeral Home and at 11 at the Church of St. Adalbert where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours will be Monday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eudoxia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now