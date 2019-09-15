|
|
Eudoxia "Dixie" Aniolek, 83, died Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Dixie was born in Amsterdam to the late Ludwig and Viola Konopka Palczak and had lived in the Schenectady area most of her life. She was an office manager at Union College for 20 years, retiring in 1995. Dixie was a communicant of the Church of St. Adalbert in Schenectady. She was an active member of the Schenectady Kiwanis, serving as the Sunshine Lady and she was a former president of the Schenectady BPW. Dixie was extremely proud of her Polish heritage. She enjoyed polka dancing with her husband and attending Polish festivals. She is survived by her husband, Theodore "Teddy" Aniolek, two children, Daniel J. (Roxanne) Aniolek of Rotterdam and Doreen (Rocco) Shiarappa of Yardville, NJ, one brother, Claude (Donna) Palczak of Amsterdam, three grandchildren, Michael Aniolek, Brian and Marissa Shiarappa, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral which will begin Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 10:15 at the Gleason Funeral Home and at 11 at the Church of St. Adalbert where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours will be Monday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019