Eugene A. "Gene" Helin, 84, a lifelong Vischer Ferry resident, peacefully entered into eternal life surrounded by his loving family at home on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 Born in the same home, just feet from where he passed, in historic Vischer Ferry, Gene was the son of the late Frank N. and Mary C. (nee Donovan) Helin and was the beloved husband for 53 years of Carolyn A. (nee Costello) Helin until her passing on January 13, 2011. He was also preceded in death by three sisters and a brother, Elizabeth Male, Ida Cartwright, Margaret Philo and Daniel (Bud) Helin. Devoted father to Jean (Steve) Lorch of Rexford, Frank (Deb) Helin of Carolina Beach, NC and James M. (Dawn Marie) Helin of Rockingham, NC, Eric J. (Cathleen) Helin of Baltimore, MD and the late Thomas P. Helin who passed in 2000. Fifteen (15) grandchildren, ten (10) great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive Gene. Mr. Helin was a U.S. Navy veteran training as one of the earliest radar operators. He served during the Korean War and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. He was extremely proud of his service for his entire lifetime. Gene retired in 1997 after over 30 years of dedicated service with Plumbers & Steamfitter's Local #7 following many years with Local #105 in Schenectady. He served the union in many leadership roles including multiple terms as President and as an instructor in the Apprenticeship program. He was a lifelong member of the Vischer Ferry Fire Co. where he had served in many capacities including Assistant Chief and multiple terms as President. He was a long time member of the American Legion Mohawk Post #1450 in Halfmoon, Clifton Park Elks BPOE#2466, and he currently a member of the Amity Reformed Church in Vischer Ferry. Funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Amity Reformed Church in the village of Vischer Ferry, [335 Riverview Rd., Rexford, NY 12148]. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 RT-9, Clifton Park, NY 12065. Interment with military honors will be held in the Vischer Ferry Cemetery in the Spring of 2020. The Helin family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Eileen Koegler for her friendship, kindness and care in recent years. Eileen's support enabled Gene to spend additional quality years in his home. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to Vischer Ferry Fire Co., 360 Riverview Rd., Rexford, NY 12148, in memory of Eugene A. Helin. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019