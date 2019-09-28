|
Eugene E. Ballmes, 82, passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 25th at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. Born in Gloversville, NY, Eugene was the son of the late Francis and Lillian (Avery) Ballmes and a 1955 graduate of Draper High School. An Army veteran, Eugene worked for the United Parcel Service as a driver for over 32 years prior to his retirement. Devoted to his family, Eugene loved the ocean and the outdoors. He was and avid hunter and fisherman, owned property in N. Hampton Beach, NH and was a member of the Rotterdam Elks. Beside his parents, Gene was predeceased in 2007 by his wife of 36 years, Joan (Mozzi) Ballmes and a sister, Barbara Baldwin. Gene is survived by his children, Eugene Ballmes Jr.(Kathy) of Fultonville and David Ballmes (Holly) of Rotterdam; five grandchildren, Eugene Ballmes III (Nikki), Britney Ballmes, Brent Ballmes, Kayla Ballmes and Jacob Ballmes; four great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Joseph Baldwin of Rotterdam; and a niece, Kim Marabella of GA. A service will be held on Tuesday morning, October 1st at 11 a.m. at Bond Funeral Home, Inc., Broadway & Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady, NY. A visitation will be held at the funeral home Monday evening, September 30th from 4 to 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment will be held at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gene's memory to the American Diabetes Association, 2 Pine West Plaza, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a condolence or a message for Eugene's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019