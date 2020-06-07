Eugene E. Morelli, born September 23, 1928, died peacefully at home on May 25, 2020 in Glenville, NY with his longtime companion Lila Morelli by his side, ending a long struggle with emphysema. He was the son of the late Joseph Morelli and Inez Bassetti Morelli; brother to Josephine Gusmerotti (Louis Gusmerotti; deceased), Anna Zambotti (Guido Zambotti; deceased), Clara Garanich (William Garanich; deceased), William Morelli (Dorothy Morelli), Johnstown PA and Carol Bartoletti (Irvin F (Bart) Bartoletti Jr.), Green Valley, AZ; father to Dina Morelli (Neil Arnold Jr.), Chicago IL, Emily Steigelmier (Jim Steigelmier; deceased), Selby SD; Eugene Morelli Jr. (Joan Zygmunt), Missoula, MT; and Cynthia Morelli (Taro Sasakura), Homer AK; grandfather to Ruth Wiechmann (Ben Wiechmann), Matthew Steigelmier (Danelle Steigelmier), Rachel Hege (John Hege), Martha Braun (Brandon Braun), RubyAnne Steigelmier, Abby Steigelmier, Ben Steigelmier, Kaya Morelli and Ghen Sasakura; great-grandfather to 18 great-grandchildren; preceeded in death by his wife Roberta G. Morelli. He was a graduate of Conemaugh Township High School, served in the US Army during the Korean War, received his B.S. in Civil Engineering at the University of Pittsburgh, PA; worked for the Federal Highway Department of Transportation, Albany NY, until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting throughout his life. One of his most favorite things to do was fish for silver salmon on the Anchor River near Homer, AK. Services were private with burial in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Johnstown, PA.