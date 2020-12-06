Eugene H. Gierka (Gorke) of Ostrander Place, Schenectady, passed away, on December 3, 2020. Born in Albany, NY in 1924 to Joseph Gierka (Gorke) and Josephine (Miecznikowski) Gierka. Predeceased by his loving wife of sixty-nine years, Helen (Slivienski) Gierka, of Cohoes, NY. whom he married in 1945, at St. Michaels Church, while still in the service. Inducted in March 1943 to the Army Air Force. He served in the European Theater as an Engine Specialist on P 38 J Locheed Lightnings with the 39th Photo Reconnaissance Squadron, 10th Photo Group, which he received 5 Battle Stars for France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, and Germany. Gene was employed by Behr Manning Co. In 1942 he served his machinist apprenticeship while attending night school classes at R.P.I in Mechanical Engineering and Machine Design. He retired in 1978 as maintenance engineer after 38 years to become Chief Engineer of Globe Flow Co. of Corinth, NY and a consultant engineer for R.J.S. Engineering of Latham, NY. Helen and Gene traveled to Virginia Abrasive Co. of Petersburg, Virginia to do various engineering consultation trips to other NorthEast companies. Helen enjoyed traveling and they traced their ancestry on four tour trips to Poland, when it was allowed in 1987,1990,1992 and 1994. The information he found on both their families, helped him compile a history. Gene and Helen enjoyed traveling, boating, and fishing, on Saratoga Lake where they lived for 37 years. Helen and Gene invested in a large tract of lake frontage, and built 3 homes lakeside. They both were active in the Church of St. Adalbert, and neighborhood affairs, after relocating to Schenectady. They both sang in the church choir, and were chairpersons to the bake sales every year for the St. Adalbert's Harvest Festivals. They were active in community affairs as treasurer for 10 years in the Mont Pleasant Neighborhood Association. Gene was a lifelong member of the V.F.W and previously vice commander of the American Legion Charles Waldron Post 731 in Schaghticoke, NY. Gene was preceased by his sisters, Mary Kowalski, and Rita Berdar, and his brothers, Edward and Joseph Jr. (Gorke). He was the loving Uncle to many nieces, and nephews, and their children whom he loved dearly. A calling will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Adalbert, 550 Lansing St., Schenectady with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11 a.m. Interment next to his beloved wife Helen will be in St. Michael's Cemetery, Waterford, NY., with full military honors. Memorial contributions in Eugene's name may be made to the Church of St. Adalbert, Restoration Fund, 550 Lansing St., Schenectady, NY 12303. His afterthought was... "What legacy you leave behind will mark your life on Earth." For condolences or to light a remembrance candle you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com
