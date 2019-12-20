|
|
Eugene Rabaglia, 88, of Clifton Park, died Tuesday, December 15, 2019. Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 27th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. in Glenville. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 9 at on Saturday, December 28th at St. Edward the Confessor Church. Burial will follow at St Anthony's Cemetery. Eugene's full obituary will be published in the Thursday, December 26 edition of The Daily Gazette.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019