The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Edward the Confessor Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Rabaglia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Rabaglia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Rabaglia Obituary
Eugene Rabaglia, 88, of Clifton Park, died Tuesday, December 15, 2019. Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 27th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. in Glenville. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 9 at on Saturday, December 28th at St. Edward the Confessor Church. Burial will follow at St Anthony's Cemetery. Eugene's full obituary will be published in the Thursday, December 26 edition of The Daily Gazette.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now