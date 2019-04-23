Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Madeline Sophie Church
3500 Carmen Rd.
Guilderland, NY
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Katie O'Byrnes Restaurant, banquet room
Erie Blvd.
Schenectady, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugenia Constantine- Maslanka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugenia Constantine- Maslanka


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eugenia Constantine- Maslanka Obituary
Gina passed away at Ellis Hospital after being stricken by a sudden illness, surrounded by her children. Born in Amsterdam on Easter Sunday, April 5, 1931 to Giuseppe and Annunziata Constantine. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Thomas Maslanka; her son, TR Maslanka and 14 other brothers and sisters. Mother to Ronald (Tammy) Maslanka, Donald (Terry) Maslanka, Laura Monroe, Stephanie (Tim) Duell, and Dyette Putnam. She is also survived by her brother, Pat Constantine. She was deeply loved by her 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, many cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Jack's Place, City Mission, and the . Eugenia gave an anatomical donation of her remains to Albany Medical Center College for medical research. A Mass will be held at St. Madeline Sophie Church, 3500 Carmen Rd., Guilderland, NY at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24. Following is a celebration of Gina's life at Katie O'Byrnes Restaurant, banquet room, Erie Blvd., Schenectady, NY 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.