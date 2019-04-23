Gina passed away at Ellis Hospital after being stricken by a sudden illness, surrounded by her children. Born in Amsterdam on Easter Sunday, April 5, 1931 to Giuseppe and Annunziata Constantine. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Thomas Maslanka; her son, TR Maslanka and 14 other brothers and sisters. Mother to Ronald (Tammy) Maslanka, Donald (Terry) Maslanka, Laura Monroe, Stephanie (Tim) Duell, and Dyette Putnam. She is also survived by her brother, Pat Constantine. She was deeply loved by her 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, many cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Jack's Place, City Mission, and the . Eugenia gave an anatomical donation of her remains to Albany Medical Center College for medical research. A Mass will be held at St. Madeline Sophie Church, 3500 Carmen Rd., Guilderland, NY at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24. Following is a celebration of Gina's life at Katie O'Byrnes Restaurant, banquet room, Erie Blvd., Schenectady, NY 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary