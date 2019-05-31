Eugenia "Jean" Meccariello, 84, passed away at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center on May 29th, 2019. Jean was born in Schenectady on June 20th, 1934, the daughter of late Frank and Antoinetta (Sferlazza) Crisafulli. Jean was a graduate of Albany Business College where she met her late husband, Thomas F. Meccariello, of 53 years. Jean was very talented and held various positions, which included bank teller, and retail sales for a furniture store. She was a longtime active member of St Gabriel's church, where she was a member of the choir & supported Charity events. Jean also worked at Hallmark Nursing home where she developed activities for the elderly and performing music with her accordion. Jean's devotion to her husband and passion towards family led her to work as a executive assistant for her husband's business, Capital District Tax firm, while focusing on raising their three children. Jean is survived by her three loving children, Thomas Meccariello (Michelle) Hartland, WI, Gerald Meccariello Cato, NY and Annette Selig, Saratoga Springs, NY; grandchildren, Daniel, Jessica, Paul, Clare, Carla and Amy; and a great-grandchild, Grace. Visitation will be Sunday, June 2nd, at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Avenue, Schenectady NY from 3 to 5 p.m. Funeral services will begin Monday morning at 9:15 from the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, 3040 Hamburg St., Schenectady, NY. Interment will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady, NY. Special thanks to the Kingsway Arms Nursing Home nurses and staff for their care and compassion to Jean during her time there. Published in The Daily Gazette from May 31 to June 1, 2019