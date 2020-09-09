Eugenia Tyminski

Eugenia G. Tyminskiu, 101, of Schenectady NY passed away on September 2, 2020 at the Ellis Residential and Rehabilitation Center. She was the daughter of the late Stanislw and Wladyslawa Tyminski. Jean, as she was known to her family and friends, graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School. She was a graduate of the Mildred Elley School and had a long career as an administrative assistant working for GE. Jean was an avid skier and was active for many years in her ski club. Some of her happiest times were spent with her friends in Stowe, Vermont. Survivors: Sister-in-law Dolores Tyminski, two nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her brother Emund Tyjminski and sister Florence Karis. Care has been entrusted to the Daly Funeral Home. Services will be private.





