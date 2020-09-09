1/1
Eugenia Tyminski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugenia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugenia G. Tyminskiu, 101, of Schenectady NY passed away on September 2, 2020 at the Ellis Residential and Rehabilitation Center. She was the daughter of the late Stanislw and Wladyslawa Tyminski. Jean, as she was known to her family and friends, graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School. She was a graduate of the Mildred Elley School and had a long career as an administrative assistant working for GE. Jean was an avid skier and was active for many years in her ski club. Some of her happiest times were spent with her friends in Stowe, Vermont. Survivors: Sister-in-law Dolores Tyminski, two nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her brother Emund Tyjminski and sister Florence Karis. Care has been entrusted to the Daly Funeral Home. Services will be private.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved