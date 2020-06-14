Eva Clara Hoffman of Route 29 passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the age of 105. Born in Providence on February 7, 1915, daughter of the late Louis and Edwridge (Poupart) Champagne. She is the widow of Charles Nathan Hoffman who passed away in 1996. Eva retired from KAPL in Niskayuna after 25 plus years. In earlier years she enjoyed riding horses at the farm and always loved watching birds and tending to her flower garden and was a pet lover her whole life. She absolutely loved attending senior bus trips. She is survived by her loving daughters, Mary Ann (Roger) Denison of Galway, Doris Hersey of Middle Grove and Diane (Michael) Tetlak of Galway, beloved grandchildren Lora Featherston, Deborah Denison, Eric (Donna) Hersey, Aaron Tetlak and Heather DeLucia, three great grandchildren, Megan, Charlie and Hunter, four step great grandchildren and a great great grandson, Samuel. In addition to her husband Charles, she is predeceased by her sisters, Laura Lawton and Viola Heritage and a son in law Henry Hersey. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00am on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at East Galway Cemetery on Welch Road with careful consideration for social distancing for those in attendance. Kindly consider a donation to the Galway Ambulance Corp., the Galway Fire Company or to the Community Hospice in loving memory of Eva Hoffman. Arrangements by the Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, Inc., Galway.