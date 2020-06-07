Eva M. Onyszkiewicz, 89, passed away on June 4, 2020. She was born on July 9, 1930 daughter of the late Charles and Olga Jacobs. Eva was a member of the Fisher United Methodist Church in Rotterdam. She was also a member of the Schenectady Moose Lodge #251. Eva's worked in retail throughout her career, spending many years at the Boston Store in Schenectady. She was predeceased by her husband, Otto Onyszkiewicz; and her children, Pearl Kiskis, Margaret Waterman and Charles Waterman. Eva is survived by her daughter, Karen Waterman; many grandchildren; her brothers, Charles (Naomi) Jacobs, Fred (Beverly) Jacobs, Don (Shirley) Jacobs and many other relatives. In following Eva's wishes services will be private. She will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park beside her husband. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 7, 2020.