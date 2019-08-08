|
Evan L. Hendricks, 77, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at his home. Born in Great Barrington, Massachusetts on January 27, 1942 he was the son of Bart and Mary Hendricks. He served in the US Army and the US Air Force from 1960 to 1995. Evan was a Senior Computer Programmer Analyst for the NYS Division of Parole in Albany. He was a life member of the NAVHDA, NRA and the American Legion and a member of the FLNAVHDA, STNAVHDA and SDTC. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, dog training and listening to folk music. He was predeceased by his parents, Bart and Mary, and his brother, Charles O'Neil. Evan is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Susan Walker; grandchildren, Jon Wiles, Sarah Wiles, Jessie Wiles, Robert Walker and Timothy Walker; brothers, Brian Hendricks and Richard O'Neil; nephews, Terry O'Neil, Michael O'Neil, Jeffrey Hendricks and Ethan Hendricks; and niece, Audrey Hendricks. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Monday, August 12 at Christ Episcopal Church, West High Street, Ballston Spa. Burial with military honors will follow at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, August 11 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Evan may be made to the Saratoga National Cemetery Honor Guard Association, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019