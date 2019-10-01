The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Services
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:30 PM
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
View Map
Evelyn F. Dunn Obituary
Evelyn F. Dunn, 95, passed away Friday evening, September 27th, at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center in Schenectady, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Bath, Maine, Evelyn was the daughter of the late Isaiah and Harriette (Witham) Hunt. She was a graduate of Cony High School in Augusta, Maine. Evelyn worked at the Naval Air Station in Brunswick during World War II. After her marriage, she was a dedicated homemaker and mom. Evelyn and her husband, Fletcher, were parishioners at Bellevue Reformed Church in Schenectady before retiring to Florida, where they spent many happy years. Evelyn was a member of a bridge club in Schenectady for more than 50 years, forming long-lasting friendships. She and her family spent many fun-filled days at their camp on Mariaville Lake, welcoming many friends. Evelyn learned to waterski there at the age of 52. Whether bowling, waterskiing, playing cards or 'killer croquette,' she was one hell of a competitor, and was noted for her wry sense of humor. From her youth in Maine to the end of her life, she loved spending time at the ocean, and going for long drives in the countryside with her daughters. Predeceased in 1996 by her husband, Fletcher G. Dunn, Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Robin R. O'Brien (William) of Glenville, Susan E. Caruso (William) of Ft Lauderdale and Holly K. Warner of Rotterdam, her six grandchildren, William O'Brien (Jessie), Daniel O'Brien (Marisa), Luca Caruso (Ivana), Shea Caruso, Dominique Caruso (fiance Nicholas Romano), and Kay Masick (Travis), as well as eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Evelyn's life will be held on Thursday evening, October 3rd, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Ave., Schenectady, NY. A service for Evelyn will start at 6:30 p.m. The family wishes to thank the caring and compassionate staff at Kingsway Community, especially those at Parkland Gardens who watched over her with great kindness. They also extend loving thanks to Evelyn's neighbor in Florida, Teresa Rawnick, who was like a daughter to her. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Evelyn's memory to a . To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019
