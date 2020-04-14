|
|
Evelyn I. Morse passed away at the age of 102 on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Wesley Health Care. She was born on January 16, 1918, in Schenectady, NY, the daughter of the late Earl J. Stewart and Blanche Papineau Stewart. Evelyn was a homemaker who loved living in Florida with her husband and enjoyed catering social events for many affluent families and estates. Activities she enjoyed were dancing and jogging which contributed to her longevity of life. Evelyn is survived by her brother Earl K. Stewart, her nephew, EJ Stewart and nieces Cheryl Lovell, Karen Stewart Menia and many friends who will miss her. She was preceded in death by her two sisters. At the family's request there will be no calling hours or service. Evelyn will be interred at the Memory Gardens Cemetery along with her husband Meredith R. Morse. The family would like to extend its gratitude to the staff of Wesley Health Care Center for the compassionate care given to Evelyn. Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 14, 2020