Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
Burial
Following Services
Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Duell Road,
Schuylerville, NY
Evelyn M. Carella


1933 - 2020
Evelyn M. Carella Obituary
Evelyn M. Carella, 86, passed away in Albany, NY on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Mrs. Carella was born in Easton, NY on June 23, 1933, she was the daughter of Howard and Mary Tracy, Sr. Evelyn started her career as a seamstress at Peabody in Troy. She continued to IBM in Troy; was a Supervisor at Virginia Beach Tech, then was Supervisor at NYS Data Processing, thus retiring as Supervisor of Saratoga County Computer Operations. Evelyn enjoyed furthering her education, entertaining family and friends, sewing, and caring for others. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Ballston Spa. She was predeceased by her husband, Augustine George Carella, son, Richard Quell, and her siblings, Ellen DeMarco, Ethel Harrington, Mabel Walker, Muriel Morizio, Norine LaVigne, Arlene Hopkins, Howard Hopkins and Donald Burchhill. Evelyn is survived by her brother, Howard Tracy, Jr., her children, Owen Joseph Quell, Jr. (Nancy), Arlene Quell Carella, Chris Carella, and Amy Carella; she has several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one great, great-grandchild, as well as several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, February 4 from 10 o'clock a.m. until noon at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A Catholic service will be held at Noon. Burial will immediately follow the service in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020
