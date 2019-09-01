|
|
Evelyn M. Casler passed away at The Grand in Guilderland NY August 26, 2019 at age 95.Born in Fort Plain NY, daughter of Carlton and Lillian Coursen, she was a graduate of Fort Plain High School. She was married to Varnum N. Casler for over 70 years. As a "town girl", she assumed the role of farmer's wife, running the farmhouse for many years. She was a member of Grange and Home Bureau. As a 4-H leader she taught homemaking skills to young women for years. An accomplished baker, she was well known for her bread, rolls, cakes and pies. She was also a secretary and bookkeeper at BeechNut and Tex-Gas. She served as secretary to the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors. Evelyn loved reading, needlepoint, crochet and playing pinochle with friends and family. She was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Fort Plain. Most recently she resided at Arkell Hall, Canajoharie NY. She was predeceased by Varnum and brother Donald. Survivors include sister Catherine Comstock of Virginia, sons Michael (Adrienne) of Niskayuna and John (Shirley) of Gloversville. Also by several nieces and nephews, 6 grandchildren. 8 great-grandchildren and one great-greatgrandchild. A private family service will be held at a future date. The family wishes to thank Arkell Hall and The Grand. Memorial contributions may made to Arkell Foundation, 88 Front Street, Canajoharie NY 13319. To send online condolences visit www.ottmanfuneralhome.com Arrangements were entrusted to the Ottman Funeral Home, Cherry Valley.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019