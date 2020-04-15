|
Evelyn M. Williams (83) went home to her Lord on Sunday, April 12, surrounded by loving family, after a long battle with cancer. Evelyn was born Feb. 22, 1937 to Anna Sukatski and Joseph Hoyt. A lifelong resident of Schenectady, Evelyn was an active member of her church community and relished being part of the Grandparent Program at Head Start after retiring from Hallmark Nursing Ctr where she worked as an LPN for 25 years. She was preceded by her husband, Carl; children, Carl Jr. and Debra; and son-in-law, Clifford Gavitt. She is survived by children, Elizabeth (John) Hofer, Martin (Marion) Williams, Sandra Gavitt, and Mary Williams, as well as beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Memorial arrangements will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice at 445 New Karner Rd.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020