1/
Evelyn M. Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn M. Williams, 83, went home to her Lord on Sunday, April 12 surrounded by her loving family, after a long battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her husband, Carl, children, Carl Jr. and Debra, and son-in-law, Clifford Gavitt. Evelyn is survived by children, Elizabeth (John) Hofer, Martin (Marion) Williams, Sandra Gavitt, and Mary Williams, as well as, beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 31, from 11 to 1 at the DeLegge Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd. For flowers and condolences, you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
DeLegge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
(518) 346-3562
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Delegge Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved