Evelyn M. Williams, 83, went home to her Lord on Sunday, April 12 surrounded by her loving family, after a long battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her husband, Carl, children, Carl Jr. and Debra, and son-in-law, Clifford Gavitt. Evelyn is survived by children, Elizabeth (John) Hofer, Martin (Marion) Williams, Sandra Gavitt, and Mary Williams, as well as, beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 31, from 11 to 1 at the DeLegge Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd. For flowers and condolences, you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com
.