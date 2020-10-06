Evelyn Maitino Atkinson of Marra Lane Passed away October 3,2020. She was the wife of the late William S. Atkinson who died in 1990. Born in Schenectady , she was employed as a secretary at the General Electric Company for 30 years, retiring in 1981. Evelyn is survived by a step daughter ,Marion A Raymond of Winter Park, Florida and a stepson, W Richard Atkinson of Jacksonville, Florida. She is also survived by a nephew Philip J. Maitino of Lakeland Florida and a niece Rita M Adabahr of Schenectady and her Godchild, Tracie Mahoney of Charlottesville, VA. Evelyn has reqyested that there be no calling hours . Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate a mass of Christian burial on October 9,2020 at 10:00 AM at St Gabriel the Archangel. Interment private at the convince of the family . Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gabriel's the Archangel Church 3040 Hamburg st. Schenectady 12303. Dominican Retreat Center 1945 Union St Niskayuna NY 12309. Arrangements are by Daly Funeral Home 242 mcclellan st Schenectady NY 12309. You may pay your condolences online at www.dalyfuneralhome.com