Evelyn Meyer, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday at the home of her sister, Beatrice. Evelyn was born in Schenectady on January 2, 1932, the daughter of the late Anthony and Florence Altieri DeBlasio. She was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School and worked for the General Electric Company. For many years Evelyn stayed home to care for her family and in later years she worked for Campbell Plastics, retiring after 25 years of service. Evelyn was a kind and gracious woman with a great sense of humor. She had a great devotion to her family, especially her sisters; they held a special closeness and St. Peregrine. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ronald Meyer; siblings, Pat DeBlasio, Angie Campriello, John DeBlasio, Alfred DeBlasio, Mary D'Amico, and Dolores Sacchetti. Evelyn is survived by her loving sons, Kurt Meyer and Billy (Dana) Meyer; grandchildren, Jeremy Meyer, Stephanie Meyer; great-grandson, Adam James Meyer; sisters, Beatrice DeBlasio and Anna Goska; many loving nieces, nephews. The Meyer family is grateful to Community Hospice, for the kind, compassionate and dignified care bestowed upon Evelyn. Services will be held on Monday at 10:15 a.m. from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, followed by a Mass at St. Anthony's Church, Seward Place at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Monday from 9 a.m. until time of service. The family requests flowers not be sent. Those wishing may make a memorial contribution in Evelyn's memory to , PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101, or online at stjude.org. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary