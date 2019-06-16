|
Evelyn Meyer, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday at the home of her sister, Beatrice. Services will be held on Monday at 10:15 a.m. from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, followed by a Mass at St. Anthony's Church, Seward Place at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Mon- day from 9 a.m. until the service. The family requests flowers not be sent. Those wishing may make a memorial contribution in Evelyn's memory to , PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101, or online at stjude.org.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 16, 2019