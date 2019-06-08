Services Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home 21 Midline Rd Ballston Lake , NY 12019 (518) 399-5022 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Burnt Hills United Methodist Church Resources More Obituaries for Evelyn Currie Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Evelyn Meyers Currie

Evelyn Meyers Currie, known to her friends as Evvie, 95, of Burnt Hills, NY, died on June 6, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Evvie was born in Gloversville, NY, November 21, 1923, the daughter of Roy and Esther Getman Meyers. Evvie graduated from Gloversville High School in 1941. She graduated from the University of Rochester with a Bachelor Degree in English in 1945 and a Bachelor of Music Degree in Voice and Music Education from the Eastman School of Music in 1946. After graduation, in May 1946, she married classmate Robert R. Currie, Jr, who had returned to the University of Rochester after serving in WWII. She taught at the University while her husband completed his degree work. During that time, she also became a summer choral conducting student of Robert Shaw at the Boston Symphony's Tanglewood in Lenox, MA. Evvie received the Reunion Volunteer Service Award from the University of Rochester in 2005. She had served as Chairman of the Class of 1945 Reunions every 5 years since her graduation. She chaired the 70th Reunion of the Class of 1945 when she was 91. Evvie taught vocal music and was the choral director at all levels from kindergarten through college during 30 years of teaching in Rochester, Schenectady, Ballston Spa, Scotia, Detroit, MI, and Somers, NY. She retired in June 1985 from the Somers school district. While teaching in Scotia, she earned a master's degree in American Studies at Union College in 1966. After retirement, Evvie and her husband moved to Burnt Hills in October 1985. She and Bob coordinated Elderhostels for the University of South Alabama in February and March at the Gulf Shores State Park in Alabama from 1990-2000. Evvie is a 65+ member of the American Association of University Women. She is a past 2 year President of the Schenectady Branch and was the Educational Foundation Named Grant Honoree of the Branch in 1997. She was the AAUW NYS Legal Advocacy Fund Director for 4 years, during which time NYS was 2nd in the country in contributions to the Fund. She served as the American Association of University Women NYS President from 2002-2004. She served on the Steering Committee of the NYS Task Force on Tobacco-Free Women and Girls sponsored by the Roswell Cancer Center and the NYS Dept. of Health. She was a member of the Board of Directors of the National Women's Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls, NY from 2006-2011. She was a volunteer usher at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center for 30 years. She was a 50 year member of the NYS School Music Association and the Music Educators National Conference. She also is a member of the NYS United Teachers RC #10, Sunnyview Hospital Auxilliary, Schenectady County Retired Teachers Association, and A Place for Jazz. She is a participating member of the Burnt Hills United Methodist Church. Evvie loved gardening and had a beautiful perennial garden at her Burnt Hills home. She loved playing bridge and was still playing in a duplicate bridge group at the age of 95. Evvie was a dedicated supporter of her church, the Schenectady City Mission, the Schenectady County Community College, Ellis Medicine, Sunnyview Hospital, SICM, SPAC, and many other non-profit organizations in the area. Evvie was predeceased by Bob, her loving husband of 66 years on June 22, 2012. She is survived by their son, Robert R. III; their daughter, Meg Currie and son-in-law, Don Lawson; her brother, David G. Meyers, Baltimore, MD; her sister-in-law, Mary Currie Widger of Marcellus, NY and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her younger sister, Nancy Meyers Beverly, in 2011. A Celebration of Her Life, to which family and friends are invited, will be held at the Burnt Hills United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. on June 15, 2019. There will be no calling hours. The family will greet friends at the close of the service at a reception. The family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in Evvie's name to the Evvie Currie Giving Circle of the AAUW Legal Advocacy Fund, 1111 Sixteenth St. NW, Washington, DC 20036, or to the Evelyn M. Currie Music Department Scholarship, Schenectady County Community College, 78 Washington Ave., Schenectady, NY 12305, or to the Burnt Hills Methodist Church, Route 50, Burnt Hills, NY 12027 Special Music Fund.