Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
Calling hours
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Armer Funeral Home, Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Armer Funeral Home, Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Baxter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Vedder Baxter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Evelyn Vedder Baxter Obituary
Evelyn Vedder Baxter, 92, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born in Ballston Spa, NY on May 7, 1926, she was the daughter of Robert and Doris Vedder. Throughout the years, Evelyn worked for Steiners Dept Store, Bentley Express, Round Lake Insurance and McClellan Insurance. She was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church in Ballston Spa. Evelyn was most happy when she was playing the piano or the organ. She was an excellent organist and played for both Christ Episcopal Church in Ballston Spa and St Andrew's Church in Round Lake. She was predeceased by her husband, Peter J. Baxter Jr., and her brothers, Harold "Hodge" Vedder and Bruce Vedder. Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Ardella Hutchins (Roger); grandchildren, Kris Harrison (Kellie), Robb Harrison, and Beth Harrison; great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, Sydney and Oliver; brother Wesley Vedder; sister, Ruthann Smith; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, May 2 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Dunning St Cemetery, Malta. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Evelyn may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 15 West High Street, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armer Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now