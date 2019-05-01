Evelyn Vedder Baxter, 92, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born in Ballston Spa, NY on May 7, 1926, she was the daughter of Robert and Doris Vedder. Throughout the years, Evelyn worked for Steiners Dept Store, Bentley Express, Round Lake Insurance and McClellan Insurance. She was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church in Ballston Spa. Evelyn was most happy when she was playing the piano or the organ. She was an excellent organist and played for both Christ Episcopal Church in Ballston Spa and St Andrew's Church in Round Lake. She was predeceased by her husband, Peter J. Baxter Jr., and her brothers, Harold "Hodge" Vedder and Bruce Vedder. Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Ardella Hutchins (Roger); grandchildren, Kris Harrison (Kellie), Robb Harrison, and Beth Harrison; great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, Sydney and Oliver; brother Wesley Vedder; sister, Ruthann Smith; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, May 2 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Dunning St Cemetery, Malta. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Evelyn may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 15 West High Street, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 1, 2019