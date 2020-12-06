1/
Evelyn Zeitler
Evelyn Zeitler, 94, of Schenectady passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Grand at Guilderland. She was born in Beacon, NY, a daughter of the late Harry and Pauline Ferrence. Evelyn's crusade in life was Autism. When her step son, Peter came into their life as an infant, it transformed the life of her and her late husband, Leonard while caring for Peter. Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, Leonard in 2009. She is survived by her 2 sons, Gregory (Mary) Zeitler and Glenn (Tina) Zeitler; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; her sister Olga Lucas; several nieces and nephews and many neighbors and friends who enriched her life. An hour of visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Monday, December 7, 2020 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current NYS occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. A graveside service will follow at 1:00pm at Fishkill Cemetery in Fishkill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Autism Society of the Greater Capital Region, 433 State St 4th floor, Schenectady, NY 12305. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Dec. 6, 2020.
