Everett C. Coons, Sr. (Red)born on January 28 1935 and entered the arms of his Creator on March 28, 2019 at the age of 84.at his daughter's home in Ballston Spa surrounded by his loved ones. Everett was the son of Richard and Irene Coons. Everett attended Woestina High School and entered the United States Navy at the age of 17, where he proudly served his country in the Korean Conflict. He served on the USS Yarnall DD 541. Following his military service he attended Turf Management School in Boston MA. At the tender age of 9 he and his twin brother Richard were proud to announce to the community the end of WW II by ringing the bells of the Methodist Church in Mariaville for 4 hours. Everett was one of the original members of the Mariaville Water Ski Club, a passion he shared with his children. He loved the outdoors, golfing, hunting, boating and reflecting on his childhood on the family farm. Everett worked at local golf courses, bartending, and then in Construction for many years and upon his retirement he returned to his heaven on earth the golf course at the Edison Golf Club where he worked at maintaining the course. Everett was a communicant at St. Paul the Apostle Church. In recent years he enjoyed spending time with friends at the the Rotterdam Eagles Club. Everett was predeceased by his parents Richard and Irene Coons, his daughter Darlene, Identical twin brother Richard, sisters Evelyn, Ethel. He is survived by his children Everett, (Lucie), John Michael, Patricia (Joseph) David, Dawn and his grandchildren Shawn, Nicholas, Michele, Linda, Robert, Joshua, John, and Jennifer and several great grandchildren, nephews and nieces, and cousins. He is also survived by his sister Bertha Priddle, his former spouse Patricia Coons and his life-long friend Benjamin Falcigno who embraced him like a brother. Calling hours will be held at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McCellan Street, Schenectady on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and funeral mass will be celebrated Wednesday 10:00 am at St Paul the Apostle, Schenectady where Everett was a communicant. The family expresses their appreciation for the care, devotion, kindness and support from Dr. Rebecca Stetzer and the Silver team at the Stratton VA Hospital and his care givers from Hospice of Saratoga. Donations may be made to Hospice of Saratoga County, or St. Paul the Apostle Church.