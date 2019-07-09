Everett Walter West, 94, passed away on July 8, 2019. He was born on February 18, 1925 to the late Walter and Myrtle Houghton West. Everett graduated from Newcomb Central School and became an airman in the US Air Force during WWII. He then graduated from Veteran's vocation school (Hudson Valley). Everett worked for several Chevy dealerships throughout the years. He was predeceased by his wife, Doris Sayles West, his sister, Delilah Bissell and brothers, Henry and Warren West and sister-in-law, Mary Sayles, his granddaughter, Trista Morroni and his partner for 24 years, Eileen Rummer. Everett is survived by his daughter, Christine Morroni, his granddaughter, Tara Hicks (Will Friskey), great-granddaughter, Tatiana Hicks, his brother-in-law, Don Sayles and sister-in-law, Betty West. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Everett enjoyed many varied activities such as gardening, bowling, card playing, photography, traveling and volunteering at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 547 Saratoga Rd, Glenville, NY 12302. A funeral service will follow at the church at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will take place at Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Everett's name may be made to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 547 Saratoga Rd, Glenville, NY 12302. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 9, 2019