Catricala Funeral Home Inc
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5334
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Community Reformed Church
1010 Route 146
F. James Burnetter Obituary
F. James Burnetter, age 73, of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from complications resulting from his long-term battle with multiple myeloma. Jim proudly served in the US Marine Corps, and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked as a business manager for Bender Labs, as a Controller at Van Rensselaer Manor Nursing Home, and also owned and operated Burnetter's Tax Service. Jim was a member of the Clifton Park Elks and the American Legion Post 1450 in Halfmoon. He was a longtime member of the Christ Community Reformed Church, where he served as treasurer for 35 years, as well as serving as treasurer for many other local organizations. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years; Nancy Burnetter, daughter, Michelle (Robert) Pindar; son, Scott Burnetter, and his grandchildren, Emily Wilson and Arthur Pindar. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home, 1597 Route 9 in Clifton Park, with a funeral service on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Christ Community Reformed Church, 1010 Route 146. Burial will be Park View Cemetery in Schenectady. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the VA Hospital in Albany for all of their excellent care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Christ Community Reformed Church, 1010 Route 146, Clifton Park, NY 12065 or to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238. To express condolences, please visit www.catricalafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
