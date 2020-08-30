Faith L. Geier of Rotterdam, NY, passed away on Thursday August, 27th, 2020. Born on Dec 29, 1926, Faith is predeceased by her parents Smith A. Welch and Leeta Mae Welch, her brother George Welch, her first husband James Sarris in 1963 and husband Andrew C. Geier in 2011, and her children James Sarris Jr., Susan Peek, and Curt Sarris. Faith is survived by her children, Thomas Sarris (Janet), George Sarris (Joy), Candyce Sarris-Hayostek (John), Lorena Miller, Merry Groat (Robert), Jennifer Machia (Thomas), Aunt Gracie Brown, several nephews/nieces and a large number of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Faith was a long time member and secretary for the White Eagle Ambulance Squad in Rotterdam NY, was a private duty nurse and longtime EMT in NY State, and did Meals on Wheels after her retirement. Faith is a member of Carmen United Methodist Church, and loved to sing and read as much as she could. Due to covid19 restrictions, a service will be held at a later date and internment will be at Memory's Gardens in Colonie NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Catholic Charities Meals on Wheels Program.



