1/
Faye A. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Faye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Faye A. Smith, 72, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Faye was born in Amsterdam to the late Russell and Doris Barker Schubert. She worked as a director for the NY State Legislative Bill Drafting Commission for 30 years, until retiring. Faye put a great deal of love and caring into her home, gardening and cooking. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, William J. Smith, her step-father, John Signer, her brother Jerry Signer. She is survived by five children, Daniel Smith, Eric Smith, Ryan Smith, Megan (Jeff) Salm and Allyson (Tyson Skross) Smith, six grandchildren, Liam and Owen Smith, Kara, Jillian and Dean Salm and Max Skross, five siblings, Cheryl (Tom) George, Sean (Cindy) Signer, Laurie (Dave) Lawler, Andrew (June) Signer and Michael (Ashlee) Signer. Calling hours, to which relatives and friends are invited, will be Sunday, August 2, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home. There will be no funeral service. Masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gleason Funeral Home
730 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
(518) 374-1134
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gleason Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved