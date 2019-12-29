|
Ferne Giles, 97, passed away peacefully December 26, 2019 at BHRC, Scotia. Born in Depauville, NY on October 22, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Clayton and Hazel Eigabroadt. Ferne was a 1939 graduate of Clayton H.S. It was during this time that women were being hired by GE right out of school to help with the war effort. Ferne was trained to be an instrumentation and strain gauge technician and traveled the world for her work, reporting scientific data in a variety of studies. She retired from GE in 1976. Proud of her independence, she traveled often. Ferne was a parishioner at St. Luke's Church, an avid golfer with the Sanford Golf League, frequently bowled and experienced white water rafting grade 4 (the Grand Canyon with her sister). Her talent continued with sewing, knitting and crafts. From 1989-2014 she teamed with Doris Daily in a business "Partner Ceramics". She had a fond memory of a group tour cruising Alaska with Ernie Tetreault. Survivors include her son, Lance (Anita) Giles of Alplaus and granddaughters Courtney and Jeanne Nicole Giles. Ferne leaves behind her best friend and business partner, Doris Daily.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019