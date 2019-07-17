|
|
Filomena DePaola entered into eternal rest on July 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family, in Suno, Italy. Born on July 1, 1928 in Ravena, New York, she and her husband Giuseppe Leonetti raised one son, Cesare, of Rotterdam, NY and two daughters, Maria Assunta and Geniva of Suno, Italy who survive her. She also leaves behind two sons-in-law, one daughter-in-law, four grandsons, three granddaughters, two great-grandsons, three great-granddaughters, and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 17, 2019