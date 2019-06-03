Fleurette "Flower" Traxler, devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019. Fleurette was born in Pottstown, PA to Edna and Clifford Steinruck. She graduated cum laude from Spring City High and attended Pierce Business College. She married Robert Traxler in 1946 and moved to Schenectady in 1949. Fleurette is survived by her daughters, Pamela Spaulding (Richard), Deborah Grady (Robert) and Cynthia Albright (James), eleven grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and friends. Fleurette lived her life in Christian service. She was an active member of Union Presbyterian Church and Burnt Hills United Methodist Church, 4H leader, PTA president, home health aide and an assistant teacher for BH-BL schools. Fleurette was an enthusiastic supporter of the arts, participating in local children's theater and community choruses. The family extends sincere appreciation to the compassionate staff of Kingsway Home Care and Kingsway Arms. A memorial celebration will be held at Burnt Hills United Methodist Church, 816 Route 50, Burnt Hills, NY 12019 on July 13 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mohawk Valley Chorus, PO Box 612, Amsterdam, NY 12010 or Burnt Hills United Methodist Church. To leave condolences for Flowers family please visit www.jonesfh.net. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary