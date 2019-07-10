|
Fleurette "Flower" Traxler, devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019. Fleurette is survived by her daughters, Pamela Spaulding (Richard), Deborah Grady (Robert) and Cynthia Albright (James); 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by her husband, Robert Traxler. A memorial celebration will be held at Burnt Hills United Methodist Church, 816 Route 50, Burnt Hills, NY 12019 on July 13th at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mohawk Valley Chorus, PO Box 612, Amsterdam, NY 12010 or Burnt Hills United Methodist Church. Burial will be with her husband at Park View Cemetery in Schenectady. www.jonesfh.net.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 10, 2019