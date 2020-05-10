Florence A. Roach, of Cobleskill, passed away on May 7, 2020 at the Palatine Nursing Home in Palatine Bridge, NY after a short illness in the loving arms of her family. She was 95. She was born in Miners Mills, PA, on August 8, 1924 to Frank and Cecelia (Mihelick) Lipar. Florence graduated from the former Cobleskill High School in 1942. She went to work for G.E. in Schenectady where she met the love of her life, Stanley R. Roach. They were married in 1951 and spent 53 years madly in love. He predeceased her in 2004. She loved her family and spent her life loving and taking care of them. Besides her parents and her husband, Florence was predeceased by her infant twin brother and sister, Harold and Lillian and sister, Rose L. Kodra. Florence is survived by her son, Richard S. Roach of Amsterdam, her daughter, Cecelia (Eugene) Potter of Cobleskill, a nephew, two nieces and several cousins. There will be no services due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Memorial services will be held later. Memorial contributions can be made in Florence's name to the Schoharie Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 40, Howes Cave, NY 12092. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm Street, Cobleskill, NY 12043. Further information and the provision for online condolences may be found at www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 10, 2020.