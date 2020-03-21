|
|
Florence B. Poprawski, age 94, of Scotia, died on Wednesday March 18, 2020, at Glendale Nursing Home after a short illness. She was born October 8, 1925 in Hudson Falls, NY and was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Rhodes) Aiken. Florence graduated from Fort Edward High School. Florence worked as a secretary in the Schenectady City School District until her retirement in 1983. Florence was an avid reader she was known to go to the library and leave with a stack of books only to return the following week for more. When she lost her ability to read physical books, she enjoyed listening to her books on tape that she would get from Books on Tape for the Visually Impaired. She was also a fabulous knitter, the amount of detail that went into her fisherman type sweaters was amazing and everyone in the family was lucky to get one of them. Florence and her husband enjoyed many, many years at the summer home that he built for his family on Hadlock Pond. Florence loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and loved talking to them on the phone whenever she could. She was a communicant of Faith United Methodist Church. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward R. Poprawski and is survived by her loving children Carol (Stuart) Colby, Bolton Landing, Betty-Jo (Albert) Grande, Saratoga and Robert Poprawski, Charlotte. Her beautiful grandchildren, Kimberly Luber and Randy Colby, Nicholas and Andrew Grande and Ryan and Kayla Poprawski; and adored great grandchildren, Bailey, Jake and Sam Luber, Riley and Emily Colby, Ava and Ariel Poprawski and Emma Poprawski. She was predeceased by her brothers "Sonny" and Edwin and sister Edna. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday, March 24, 10 to 11 a.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY 12019. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Watch of Facebook Live @ Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Parkview Cemetery in Schenectady, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith United Methodist Church, 811 N. Brandywine Avenue, Schenectady, NY 12308. The family wishes to convey their appreciation to anyone at Glendale Nursing home who took care of or interacted with Florence while she was a resident there, she enjoyed her time there and had nothing but praise for the staff. Thank you all. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Florence's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 21, 2020