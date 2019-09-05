|
Florence Bobowski Macejka, passed away on September 1, 2019 at Baptist Health in Scotia, surrounded by her loving family. Florence was born on April 30, 1926 in Scotia, to the late Frank and Jennie Bobowski. She attended Scotia Glenville schools and was a lifetime resident of Scotia and Mayfield, NY. On June 16, 1946, Florence married Michael Macejka, Sr. She was predeceased by Mike in 2006, and her son, Michael in 2013. Florence is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Don Shannon, son, Larry Macejka; daughter-in-law, Terry Macejka; four granddaughters, Heather Macejka, Cherise Shannon (Ray Yuelling), Crystal Macejka (Bob Hudson), and Jennyrose Macejka; ten great-grandchildren, Alhana, Sophia, Christopher, Myla, Jackson, Jason, Molly, Nicole, Brianna, and London; her two sisters, Helen Cameron, and Sophie Jankiewicz, and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 7, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the DeLegge Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, at the Church of St. Adalbert at 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. Adalbert Cemetery. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Baptist Health for their exemplary care and compassion. Memorial contributions in Florence's name may be made to the Church of St. Adalbert, 550 Lansing St., Schenectady, NY 12303. You may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019