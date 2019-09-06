Home

Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
(518) 346-3562
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Adalbert
Florence Bobowski Macejka Obituary
Florence Bobowski Macejka, passed away on September 1, 2019 at Baptist Health in Scotia, surrounded by her loving family. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 7, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the DeLegge Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, at the Church of St. Adalbert at 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. Adalbert Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Florence's name may be made to the Church of St. Adalbert, 550 Lansing St., Schenectady, NY 12303. You may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019
