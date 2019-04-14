Florence E. Graham, 95, died Friday, April 12, 2019 after a short stay at the Schuyler Ridge Nursing Center. Born in Schenectady to the late Arthur and Florence McNally Graham, Florence was a loyal lifelong Schenectady resident. She was a graduate of the former St. Columba's High School and received a bachelor's and master's degree in business education from SUNY Albany. Florence taught business at the former Draper High School and was Chair of the Business Education Department. She was also an adjunct professor at SCCC and SUNY Albany. Florence's Catholic faith was central to her life. She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church and a former member of the Pastoral Care Committee. In addition to world travel, reading, playing bridge and the NYT Crossword Puzzle, golfing was another passion of Florence. She was a member of the Edison Club and co-founder of the Women's Twilight Golf League at Edison. Florence was a member of the Friends of the Library at SUNY Albany and served on their committee for the Greatest Generation. Florence was predeceased by her brother, John J. Graham. She is survived by her nephew, Jack (Joyce) Graham, two great-nephews, John and Sean Graham all of Pawleys Island, SC, and many dear friends, notably Nancy McNeil and the Gascoyne, Murphy and Spano families. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Wednesday April 17 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home. Burial will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Published in The Daily Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019